GBP Honored with Four Telly Awards

Golden Boy Promotions, a Southern California based combat-sports outfit spear-headed by Oscar De La Hoya, was recognized by the 40th Annual Telly Awards with four broadcasting awards.



“We are extremely proud to be recognized once again for always delivering high quality productions and entertainment for our fans. We have the best fans in the world, and we strive to provide them the great fights, live productions and original programming” said De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.



“Thank you to my entire team at Golden Boy for delivering the best fights and productions in the sport.”

Created in 2002 by Hall of Fame fighter De La Hoya, GBP has promoted some of the highest grossing fights in boxing history. Over the years the company has evolved in their production department, providing original programming for ESPN, RingTV.com and international channels across the globe.



Most recently GBP has aligned with the popular sports streaming service DAZN.



De La Hoya serves as the Executive Producer on all programming and has developed many new TV series including the Golden Boy on ESPN series, which received a Bronze Telly Award for the use of Live Video in a Sports Television Production.



The pay-per-view broadcast Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 was also recognized with a Bronze Telly award for Sports Television production. Golden Boy also received an additional two Telly awards with its producing partners DAZN and DG Entertainment for the short film I Am Boxing 2 – a Silver Telly for the use of Motion Graphics and a Bronze Telly for Sports Programming.

”Golden Boy is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing,” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. “This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators and a celebration of the diversity of work being made today for all screens.”