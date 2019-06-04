‘Legends Collide’ Event in June Features M. Garcia vs. Morales

Boxing superstar Mikey Garcia and boxing icon Erik Morales will meet in an exhibition bout titled ‘Legends Collide’ in Southern California for a good cause on June 23, 2019.

The exhibition will top a full fight-card presented by Mikey Garcia Promotions in support of injured fighter Izaac Colunga.

Colunga is a Robert Garcia Boxing Academy fighter. Colunga, (3-0, 2KO) a Southern California super-featherweight, who last fought on January 18, 2019 on the inaugural Mikey Garcia Promotions fight card in San Bernardino, California. Colunga scored a stoppage victory which netted him the Knockout of the Night bonus.

In March 2019, Colunga was shot in the spine while at a residence in Riverside California. The fighter remains at a rehabilitation facility in Denver, Colorado.

The 25 year old rising prospect was headed into a March bout on the weekend of the Mikey Garcia-Errol Spence fight-card. Colunga began to build some acclaim and was touted by Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya following the shooting.

Izaac’s aunt Leshielle is grateful for the event and appreciates the support given so far by the boxing community. “I think this is an amazing event on behalf of RGBA… It is definitely showing what a boxing family is all about. #izaacstrong!!!!”

‘Legends Collide’ will feature prospects Jose Vivas, Luis Coria, Manuel Flores, Alfredo Escarcega and David Ortiz in separate bouts.

A live performance will take place featuring Janet Uribe.

Ticket information can be found on MikeyGarciaPromotions.com

To donate to Team Colunga: https://www.gofundme.com/team-colunga