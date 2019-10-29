Grand Arrival Time!!! Canelo and Kovalev Hit Vegas for Nov 2 Bout

Snap: Amanda Westscott

Canelo Alvarez: “To be a world champion in four different weight classes would be another chapter of my story…everything has been different, the weight, the training, and I can’t wait to see how it goes on Nov 2. I’ll do my best.”

Sergey Kovalev: “I’m ready to fight 12 rounds. It’s not the goal to knock someone out, I just need to follow my instructions from the corner, from my coach, and everything will be fine.”

Fight nite goes down live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2, 2019 on DAZN.