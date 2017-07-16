Figueroa crushes Guerrero with five knockdowns

Omar Figueroa (27-0-1, 19 KOs) made his return to the ring tonight after a 19-month layoff to batter former multi-division champ Robert Guerrero (33-6-1, 18 KOs) in the Premier Boxing Champions main event in New York.

Both fighters were sizing each other up in the first round, but in the second, the two unloaded on each other, with Figueroa landing a sick uppercut that sent Guerrero down. Guerrero shook off the knockdown and came back aggressively but before the round’s end, saw himself on the canvas two more times.

In the third, Figueroa again dropped Guerrero with a similar uppercut from the second round. Surprisingly, both Guerrero’s corner and the referee allowed it to continue and moments later, Figueroa connected with a thumping bodyshot that sent Guerrero down to one knee, finally prompting a stoppage.