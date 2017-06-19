ESPN to air Pacquiao-Horn on July 1

ESPN has confirmed the rumors this morning that on July 1, they will air Manny Pacquiao’s fight against Jeff Horn from Brisbane, Australia at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

This will mark the first Pacquiao fight to not air on PPV since 2005, and the telecast will feature Michael Conlan taking on Jarrett Owen in a six-round featherweight bout, as well as Jerwin Ancajas defending his IBF junior bantamweight title against Teiru Kinoshita.

Shane Mosley Jr. will open up the telecast against David Touissant.

ESPN’s coverage of the event begins on June 30 with the weigh-in at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, while airings of Pacquiao vs. Hatton, Pacquiao vs. Marquez (’11) and Pacquiao vs. Bradley (’14) will also air during the week.

ESPN Deports will also carry the fight, as will the ESPN app.

“The world has followed amazing Manny since he burst onto scene in his U.S. debut in 2001, where he knocked out Lehlo Ledwaba to win his second of a record eight division world titles. We are excited that ESPN will air this fight throughout the U.S. in both English and Spanish. It’s going to be an unbelievable event,” Bob Arum.