ESPN and Top Rank announce multi-year deal for fight series

Earlier today, ESPN and Top Rank announced a major multi-year deal that will see the promotion showcase its fight cards exclusively via the network.

“Top Rank is thrilled to enter into this relationship with ESPN, the top sports media brand in the world,” said Todd duBoef, President of Top Rank. “This unprecedented partnership offers a 360 approach to the entire boxing vertical, including live world class events, unparalleled coverage as well as access to historical moments in the sport.”

Top Rank’s content will not only air on ESPN but via the ESPN app, ESPN Deportes and the upcoming Disney-owned streaming service via BAMTech.

During the first year of the new deal, Top Rank will promote 18 fight cards in the U.S. in both English and Spanish, while Canadian fight fans can view those cards in English via TSN and in French via RDS. Select PPV events will also be a part of the agreement.

The next Top Rank on ESPN card will take place on September 22 in Tucson, Arizona featuring a WBO featherweight title fight featuring Oscar Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs) and a WBO super middleweight title defense from Gilberto Ramirez (35-0, 24 KOs).

“ESPN is excited to announce this new relationship with Top Rank, the most comprehensive and innovative media agreement in the history of the sport,” Burke Magnus, executive vice president of programming & scheduling, ESPN said. “We believe in a new vision for boxing that will super-serve existing boxing fans and create legions of new fans through the highest quality boxing content across multiple ESPN platforms – 365 days a year. Together, ESPN and Top Rank will build the superstars of tomorrow through unrivaled exposure, original content and cutting edge technology.”