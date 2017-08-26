Mayweather, McGregor make weight

The final weigh-in for Saturday night’s junior middleweight clash between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor took place earlier today as both men came in under the 154-pound limit.

McGregor took to the scales first, coming in at 153 pounds, while Mayweather weighed in at 149.5 pounds.

Gervonta Davis came in heavy for his junior lightweight title defense against Francisco Fonseca, coming in at 132 pounds and was subsequently stripped of his title by the IBF. Fonseca, who came in at the limit of 130 pounds, can still win the title if he beats Davis.

Additional Weights

Nathan Cleverly 174.3 vs. Badou Jack 174.5

Andrew Tabiti 197.5 vs. Steve Cunningham 198

Yordenis Ugas 148 vs. Thomas Dulorme 147

Juan Heraldez 142 vs. Jose Miguel Borrego 143

Kevin Newman 162 vs. Antonio Hernandez 163

Savannah Marshall 164.5 vs. Sydney LeBlanc 165