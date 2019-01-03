DeGale-Eubank Jr set for Feb 23

Photo: Lawrence Lustig / Premier Boxing Champions

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr will finally meet in the ring at the O2 Arena in London on February 23.

The fight will headline the first major UK event under a new deal between ITV and Premier Boxing Champions.

“Really excited and looking forward to being back home to a fight of this magnitude,” said DeGale. “I believe Eubank doesn’t have the pedigree, the size, and skill to beat me. Eubank is a decent fighter but every time he has stepped up he has been found out. He has called my name for a long time so now I’ve finally got my chance to zip his lips.”

Eubank Jr added, “DeGale is going to get the schooling of his career. A good old-fashioned hiding.”

Tickets for the fight go on sale on January 4 for O2 members and to the public on January 7 via AXS.com and www.sportandmusic.co.uk.