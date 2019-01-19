Cano stuns Linares with first round stoppage

Photos: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos / Golden Boy Promotions

Pablo Cesar Cano scored a stunning first-round TKO over former multi-division champ Jorge Linares on Saturday night on the Andrade-Akavov undercard at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, which aired via DAZN.

Cano (32-7-1, 22 KOs), who has shown promise in the past but has largely been inconsistent, stunned Linares (45-5, 28 KOs) early on and an overhand right sent Linares down only seconds into the fight.

Thought Linares got to his feet, he seemed unsteady and moments later, a two-punch combination from Cano sent Linares down again.

After Linares got up a second time, Cano took advantage of an obviously still-hurt Linares and sent him down for a third time after another series of punches.

Linares rose up again but was in a bad shape and the fight was waived off a few moments later.

Time of the stoppage was 2:48 of the first round.