Davis-Mares go face-to-face in LA

Photo: Scott Hirano / SHOWTIME

WBA super featherweight titlist Gervonta Davis and former three-division titleholder Abner Mares met face-to-face in Los Angeles earlier today to promote their upcoming clash, scheduled for February 9 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

The two fighters showed each other respect and talked about their eagerness to meet inside the ring.

“I believe that Abner Mares is a future Hall of Famer because he’s fought so many top-level guys,” said Davis. “This is big for me because this is my first time being a main event in the U.S. and I just feel blessed to be here.

“As soon as I got off the plane, I went straight to the gym and got some work in with some guys there. We’re not taking Abner lightly. I’m excited and blessed to be in this position. February 9, I’m confident it will be sold out and I’m confident that I will be that next boxing star,” added Davis.

Mares for his part said, “One day I just thought to myself that this fight against Gervonta Davis would be a great matchup and that I can win it. There are other big fights at featherweight that I could have gotten. I’m taking this fight because of the challenge that it brings. I’m all about that.

“I’m coming off of a great close fight against Leo Santa Cruz. I’m a winner every time I fight. I come to prove people wrong and perform. Not too many people do that these days.”

Showtime will televise the Premier Boxing Champions card, and tickets are on sale now via AXS.com.