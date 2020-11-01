Davis Drills Santa Cruz in Brutal KO Win

Photo: Esther Lin / Showtime

Gervonta Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) remained unbeaten on Saturday night with a Knockout of the Year candidate against Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas to retain his WBA lightweight title and picking up the WBA super featherweight title in the process.

The fight, which was contested at 130-pounds in front of 9,024 fans, headlined the Premier Boxing Champions, Showtime PPV that was hotly contested over the first couple of rounds.

The two traded punches at close quarters, with Davis working to the body and landing frequent left uppercuts.

“The uppercut wasn’t the key coming into the fight, but I adapted to what he was bringing,” said Davis. “I knew he was taller and crouching down and moving forward. Once he moved forward, I tried to jab and make him run into the shot. He was right there for it. He punches, but he doesn’t try to get out of the way. There was nowhere for him to go on that knockout because I got him into the corner.”

The sixth round was one of Santa Cruz’ best leading up to the final moments, as he connected with combinations and pressured Davis. However, Davis dipped to his left and landed a vicious left uppercut that knocked out Santa Cruz before he ever hit the canvas.

The referee immediately waved it off and it was a scary scene for a few minutes as Santa Cruz lay motionless. Fortunately he ultimately got to his feet and received medical attention before being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, before adding, “We didn’t get the win, but I’m OK.”