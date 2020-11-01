Inoue KOs Moloney in 7

Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Naoya Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) retained his unified bantamweight titles on Saturday night, with a seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney (21-2, 18 KOs).

Inoue dominated the fight from the onset, and floored Moloney in the sixth round from a sharp left hook.

In the seventh, Inoue connected with a punishing right hand that sent Moloney down for the second time in the fight. Moloney tried to get to his feet but couldn’t get his legs under him and was waived off at 2:59.

“The final punch, the finishing punch, I’m very happy and satisfied with that punch,” said Inoue.

“Moloney has a great defense, and it was very difficult to get through. The two punches you mentioned are something we really practiced in Japan a lot, and I was able to perform well and use it, and I’m very happy with that.”