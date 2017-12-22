Danny Garcia to face Brandon Rios in February

Former two-division champ Danny Garcia is ending what will be an 11-month layoff (by the time he steps back into the ring), when he takes on former titlist Brandon Rios on February 17 on Showtime.

The clash takes place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center and will include David Benavidez taking on Ronald Gavril in defense of his super middleweight title, in the co-featured bout.

“I’m excited just to get back in the ring,” said Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs). “I needed the time off to recuperate and let my body heal.”

“I was the reigning champion for six years, so I needed the rest,” Garcia added. “I’m ready to kick off the year in style and take over the welterweight division.”

Garcia was last in the ring in March, where he suffered his first pro loss via split decision to welterweight champ Keith Thurman.

“What’s interesting in this fight with Brandon Rios is our styles. We both like to come forward. This kind of matchup will bring out the best in both of us. I’m excited to be back in Las Vegas. I’ve had some of my best performances and some of my biggest fights there. I beat Lucas Matthysse and Amir Khan in Vegas. You fight in Las Vegas, you’re a superstar,” added Garcia.

Tickets for the event go on sale Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. PST and will be available at AXS.com.