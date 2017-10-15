Cotto’s final fight set for December 2

Multi-division champ Miguel Cotto will make the final walk to the ring of his illustrious career on December 2, as he’ll defend his WBO junior middleweight title against Sadam Ali live on HBO from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs), who has been a staple at MSG – fighting at the Garden 23 times throughout his career, is making the first and final defense of the title he won from Yoshihiro Kamegai in his last outing, and his looking to go out on top.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring for my final fight at The Garden. I’ve worked really hard my entire career to be at this level,” Cotto said. “I am fully concentrated on getting together with Freddie Roach so we can work hard and have a great victory on December 2.”

Tickets for the fight go on sale on October 17 and will be priced at $500, $300, $200, $100 and $50.

HBO will televise the fight at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be hosting a press conference on Tuesday to formally announce the fight.