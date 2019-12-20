Prizefight Preview!!! Harrison-Charlo II Grudge Match is Here!!!

Welcome fight fans to a preview of what is sure to be an excellent way to close out boxing in 2019 when Tony Harrison defends his WBC Super Welterweight title against Jermell Charlo in a rematch of their close fight on December 22, 2018, a unanimous decision win for Harrison to win the belt from Charlo.

The rematch was originally set for June, with Harrison pulling out of the contest with an ankle injury. Charlo kept the date and knocked out Jorge Cota in three rounds at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

“I’m hungrier now because of the layoff since the first fight. It hasn’t affected my mindset for one moment… sparring has been intense for me. That’s where I got the rust off. I was pushed every day with guys trying to knock me out, just like he’s going to try to do,” said Harrison at the final press conference.

“Jermell knocked out Jorge Cota, so he’s back on top right? I’m going to humble him again, that’s my job. I’m going to ease him of his pain. He acts like he’s the strongest guy in the world, but he’s up against an animal.”

The grudge between Harrison, Detroit-Michigan, and Charlo, Houston-Texas, is real as Charlo felt Harrison received a gift decision in their fight last year. Throughout the entire press lead up, Harrison and Charlo have traded verbal barbs.

“He talks a lot but he has to see me Saturday night. You’re going to get the same thing I gave to Jorge Cota… He just gave me more time getting out of the fight in June. I’m much stronger, much better and much faster now… I’m a fighter who lives and learns. I know how to progress. It’s okay for me, because I understand how to go down and come back up. When I come back, I come back way harder. They made the true champ come out of me.”

Tony “Superbad” Harrison and former world champion Jermell Charlo headlining the FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday, December 21 from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux and Liborio Solis fighting for the vacant WBA Bantamweight World title and rising heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba taking on Iago Kiladze in a 10-round opening attraction.