Charlo starches Centeno in Round 2

Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) obliterated Hugo Centeno Jr. (26-2, 14 KOs) in Round 2 of their 12-round middleweight fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The fight served as the co-featured bout to the Showtime Championship Boxing headlined by Adrien Broner’s fight against Jessie Vargas.

Charlo looked good from the start but in the second round, Centeno landed a clean shot to the head that urged him to trade punches with Charlo. Charlo however, took advantage of an over-confident Centeno and landed a crushing hook to the temple that was followed up by another shot to the head that sent Centeno crashing down and ending the fight.

After the fight, Charlo called out Gennady Golovkin.