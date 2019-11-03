Canelo KOs Kovalev to win 4th Division Title

Photos: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

Canelo Álvarez successfully jumped up to light heavyweight with a thrilling knockout over Sergey Kovalev in November 2, 2019 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Canelo worked through Kovalev’s jab and weight advantage to score a late rounds knockout in frame 11 of their title match for the WBO title.



“I’m very thankful. This is just a step in my career, in my history, and all I ask of you, is to be patient because Canelo will make history. That’s a guarantee.”

Kovalev had some early success in the mostly tactical bout which awaited the UFC contest that was occurring at the same time as Canelo-Kovalev. Fight fans in the arena were treated to the UFC card from New York, which was shown on the big screens in the arena.



Once that show was over, Canelo and Kovalev produced some fair action before Canelo landed a left hook that shook Kovalev, and a right hand ended the night, sending Kovalev down and partially through the ropes. Referee Russell Mora waived off the contest at 2:15 of round eleven.



“The plan overall was patience, that was basically it – to have patience. We knew it was going to be five, six rounds and it was going to take some time for me to get him. But honestly he’s a great fighter. I’m new at this weight, new in this division. Much credit to him, he’s a great fighter, but we stuck to our game plan. It was delayed a little bit but overall it was successful.”