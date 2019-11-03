Ryan Garcia scores first round KO

Photo: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos / GBP

In the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev card on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) remained unbeaten with a first-round knockout over Romero Duno (21-2, 16 KOs).

“I feel good,” said Ryan Garcia.”It’s kind of what I expected. All respect to Duno, he came to fight, he came in shape, he caught me with an overhand right and I took it and from there I knew I could keep taking them and keep coming at him. When I took his best shot, I knew alright, I got him. Everybody knows he has a big overhand right, he’s put a lot of people to sleep with that, and then when I took it, I thought – oh okay, that’s what it is. And I felt good from then.”

A three-punch combination, punctuated by a left hook floored Duno, who slumped over on the canvas, prompting referee Tony Weeks to immediately waive it off.

“I just want better competition, the more I step up. I’m only 21 and a lot of people forget that. But I’m going at my pace, whatever I feel I’m ready for, I’ll take on. Those fights down the line are huge fights, once my team feels I’m prepared. I’m always going to listen to my team.”