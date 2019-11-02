Canelo-Kovalev is on!!!

3MR is live in Las Vegas for Canelo-Kovalev!

WBO light heavyweight titlist Sergey Kovalev needed 10 minutes to make the contracted weight of 175 pounds for his defense against Canelo Álvarez for their contest on November 2, 2019.



Álvarez was on target in his pursuit for a title in a fourth weight class as he attempts to dethrone Kovalev tomorrow night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kovalev went right to work on losing the extra pound and was unavailable to media afterward.



Canelo made sure to let his fans know that the fight would go on regardless.

Yes, of course. I can’t just leave my people just like that,” Alvarez said through a translator. Asked how he felt physically, he said, “I feel very strong. We’ll see how my body reacts in the fight, but I believe in my physical strength and physical capacity.”

Will the weight loss affect the defending champion tomorrow night?



