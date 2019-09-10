Adidas Corners With Trainer R. Garcia/RGBA

Noted trainer Robert Garcia landed a major sponsorship from Adidas.

The apparel company branded Garcia as Adidas official Boxing Ambassador this week, with plans to turn the former world champions Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California into Adidas Training and Testing Gym.

Adidas equipment will be made available to RGBA fighters and trainers, which will include new versions of fight and sparring gloves, training bags, training mitts, boots and apparel.

“I’m excited to join the adidas boxing and combat sports team,” said Garcia, who currently trains upwards of 12 world champion fighters, which includes brother Mikey Garcia (head of Mikey Garcia Promotions), Abner Mares, Josesito Lopez, Nonito Donaire, Brandon Rios, Fernando Vargas, Olympians Misael Rodriguez and Lindolfo Delgado, with more Garcia-trained fighters on the rise, including the hard hitting, undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr.

“Since I started the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy I’ve held a high standard with my fighters to work hard, train hard and be smart about their careers. The adidas pro boxing line is the perfect complement to my training program and I’m very happy to feature their gloves and equipment here. To be an adidas training and testing gym is a plus for everyone as we can have our professional and amateur fighters try out the extensive line of training gear – from gloves to bags to equipment. I’m a believer in their high standards and commitment that adidas brings to their boxing line.”

Adidas was excited to add a trainer and gym of Garcia and RGBA’s caliber to the adidas family.

“We are thrilled to have Robert Garcia – one of the top trainers in the boxing business – as an adidas ambassador and for his gym to be an adidas product development hub,” said Christophe Dessalles, Managing Director, adidas Boxing/Double-D Sports.

“We are obsessed with helping athletes make a difference, and by having Robert on board we are doing just that. His professionalism, knowledge and coaching has led him from being a World Champion boxer himself to be a World Champion Boxing trainer. His ability to shape the future of the sport is exactly why we wanted him as an adidas trainer and gym.”