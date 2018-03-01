Canelo, Golovkin face to face in LA

On Wednesday afternoon, middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and former two-division champ Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) went face to face during a fan event in downtown Los Angeles, to promote their highly anticipated rematch, set for May 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on HBO PPV.

“I’ve seen the first fight. I know the changes I must make,” said Alvarez. “That’s going to be the key to victory. It’s about adding more things to the preparation. We’re going to add to the arsenal and add more conditioning, punches and aggression. I need to add more punches and aggression for the victory to be clear. The best way to win this fight is by knockout. It’s not easy, but I can do it.”

The two fought to a hotly-contested split draw this past November and are ready to settle the score once and for all.

“I’ve done my homework. I know what I need to do to win this fight. This fight will be even bigger,” declared Golovkin. “After the first fight, I felt good. I felt I won the fight and I was comfortable. I’ve had a lot of time to rest. This fight will be different. I don’t make predictions, but I know I will give a big show.”

De La Hoya, who promotes Canelo, reminisced about his disputed loss to Felix Trinidad at welterweight many years ago – one that never received a rematch.

“I would have really wished for a rematch against Felix Trinidad,” lamented De La Hoya. “I would have loved to have knocked him out in the last three rounds instead of boxing. We don’t always get rematches of this magnitude, so that’s why this fight is special. On May 5, we will get an explosive rematch, and I believe Canelo will knock him out!”