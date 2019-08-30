‘Prospects Collide II’ MGP Card Sept 6

Four-division title winner and star boxer Mikey Garcia will continue his promotional career with ‘Prospects Collide II’, a Mikey Garcia Promotions fight card, is set to take place on September 6, 2019 in San Bernardino, California.

MGP fighters to be featured include lightweight Ruben Rodriguez, super welterweight Leo Ruiz, super lightweight Alfredo Escarcega, welterweight Austin Gudino, Breenan “BFLY” Macias and local Ivan Garcia.

Entertainment on hand will include performances by Fidel “Rocky” Padilla and Janet Uribe.

DJ Angel Baby will be in attendance, as well as Garcia and his brother, renowned trainer Robert Garcia.

‘Prospects Collide II’ takes place at 217 Club Center Dr. San Bernardino CA 92408.

Tickets are available: https://teamgarciapromotions.eventbrite.com