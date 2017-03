Andre Berto will take on Shaun Porter in a welterweight title eliminator on April 22; it was announced today in Brooklyn by Showtime.

The fight will take place at the Barclays Center with the winner becoming the mandatory WBC challenger to the winner of the Danny Garcia – Keith Thurman fight.

It was also announced that the welterweight title fight between Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr. will air on Showtime this spring.