Bellew-Haye rematch rescheduled for May 5, 2018

The heavyweight rematch between Tony Bellew and David Haye finally has a new date, as the two will meet on May 5, 2018 at The O2 in London.

The rematch was supposed to have taken place December 17, but Haye was forced to withdraw from the fight after injuring his bicep.

“I’m pleased to get a new date in the diary and I look forward to giving boxing fans a great night on May 5. To be honest I was looking forward to a great victory in December and a relaxing family break over Xmas but my mind is still very much on this fight and I will punish him for that,” said Bellew.

“I now have a very clear plan for 2018 and that is to knock out David Haye and then knock out Tyson ‘Stavros Flatley’ Fury and end both their careers but first things first I need to rid the sport of David Haye on May 5 and I look forward to doing this in what I believe will be an explosive fight.”

In their first fight, a back-and-forth affair ended with Bellew scoring a 11th round stoppage over the former two-division champ.

“Whilst the first chapter of the Haye Bellew saga didn’t go my way, fans were left on the edge of their seats throughout the thrilling eleven round battle,” added Haye. “The Rematch in May will no doubt eclipse this, Tony has boasted that The Rematch gives him the opportunity to force me into retirement. Unquestionably, I step into the ring on May 5 with both my career and legacy on the line.

“After my freak accident down a stairwell last month I was heartbroken not to give everyone the ending to 2017 I wanted. Since then I had to accept the cards I had been dealt, remain positive and focus on factors which are within my control; rehabilitation and rescheduling the fight.”