Showtime will televise the replay of Saturday night’s junior middleweight showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on September 2, according to the network.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) scored a 10th round TKO over McGregor (0-1) last night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to remain undefeated after a near two-year layoff.

Showtime’s telecast will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT.