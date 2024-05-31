Undefeated Knockout Artists Davis/Benavides Headline PBC PPV

Boxing stars Gervonta Davis and David Benavidez are set to co-headline a Premier Boxing Champions PPV event in Las Vegas next week.

At the MGM Grand Garden Arena WBA lightweight champion Davis will defend against challenger Frank Martin.

“I’m excited to be on a card with someone explosive like David Benavidez; this pay per view is definitely going to be worth it,” said Davis (29-0, 27KO) of the event which is being promoted as the Grand Garden Arena’s 100th championship fight night.

Benavidez, (28-0, 24KO) will step up to the 175 pound division against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a fight for the vacant interim WBC light heavyweight title.

“I’m very excited to be going to the light heavyweight division to compete against the best 175 pound fighters… I’ve been eyeing that division for a long time and now I feel like it’s my time,” said Benavidez.