Two Title Fights Added to Tank-Benavidez PBC PPV

The WBC Super Lightweight title will be on the line when Gary Antuanne Russell faces Alberto Puello on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis-David Benavidez event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View will also showcase WBC Middleweight Champion Carlos Adames in his defense against Terrell Gausha.

Fight nite is set for June 15 with TGB Promotions, GTD Promotions, Sampson Boxing and Draft Kings involved in the 100th boxing event to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.