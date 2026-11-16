Tickets for the December 19 welterweight title unification bout between WBO titlist Devin Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) and IBF titlist Liam Paro (28-1, 16 KOs) are now on sale.

The two will meet at Chase Center in San Francisco and the card includes a 10-round welterweight clash between Brian Norman Jr. (29-1, 23 KOs) and Abel Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs).

Haney, the SF-native, is making his return to Chase Center after defeating Regis Prograis in December 2023, where he won the WBC super lightweight title. Paro also competed on that same card, earning a TKO over Montana Love.

Fans can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.com.