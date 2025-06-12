Canelo-Crawford to stream live on Netflix

The September 13 super fight between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and two-division unified champ Terence Crawford will stream live globally on Netflix, as announced by Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation.

Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy the fight as part of their existing subscriptions without any added charge.

A venue for the fight has not been announced yet but will take place in Las Vegas.

“I’m super happy to be making history again and this time it will be broadcast on Netflix,” Alvarez told Netflix. “On Sept. 13, I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

In advance of the fight, Canelo and Crawford will take part in an international press tour, kicking off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 20, before heading to Fanatics Fest in New York City on June 22, and then to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 27.

The fight is being promoted by Riyadh Season, TKO, and Sela.