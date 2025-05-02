News
Boxing Shots: ‘Terrible’ Terry Washington
More in News
-
Usyk-Dubois heavyweight unification set for July 19
Usyk-Dubois rematch is for the undisputed heavyweight title.
-
All-Mexican World Title Co-Feature Set for Cinco De Mayo Event in Las Vegas
The co-feature is set for the Naoya Inoue v. Ramon Cardenas Cinco De Mayo...
-
Terry Washington – A Diamond in The Making
Photos: Gabriel Tanon @holy_flows Nestled between a homeless tent encampment and gang territory streets...
-
Martinez KO’s James in Super Middleweight Main Event on ProBoxTV
ProBoxTV touched down in San Bernardino, California with a main event which featured Lester...