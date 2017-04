Tickets for the highly anticipated light heavyweight title rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev will go on sale this Friday, April 14.

The rematch will take place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, and will be televised by HBO PPV.

Tickets will be priced at $1,255, $755, $505, $355, $255 and $105, with a presale beginning on April 12 for TIDAL members via their accounts.