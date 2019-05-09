Villa IV Headlines in Showtime TBP Event in Corona, CA

Highly touted featherweight prospect Ruben Villa IV headlines a ShoBox: The New Generation televised event Friday night at the outdoor arena of the Omega Products International in Corona, California in a Thompson Boxing Promotions event set for May 10, 2019.

Villa, (15-0, 5KO) faces Luis Alberto Lopez in what is the 23 year old southpaw’s second fight of the year.

“I am very excited to get the opportunity to headline on ShoBox after being the co-feature earlier this year,” said Villa, who hails from Salinas, California.

“I have been working really hard and getting good sparring in Riverside. My opponent is 17-1, and he has won some regional titles. He is no stick in the mud. I know he comes forward and that should make for an exciting fight. I am looking to put on a great performance because I know a win will open doors for bigger fights.”

Thompson Boxing Promotions began in May 2000 and has bred prospects into champions in front of sold out crowds including Timothy Bradley, Jhonny Perez, Josesito Lopez, Cris Arreola and most recently Danny Roman.

“This is our 19th anniversary and what better way to celebrate it than with three of our top prospects fighting on ShoBox,” said Ken Thompson, President, Thompson Boxing. “It will be a real pleasure to put on a heck of a show alongside our friend Artie Pelullo as we witness Ruben [Villa], Michael [Dutchover] and Saul [Sanchez] take huge steps toward stardom.”

Dutchover and Sanchez, standout prospects in their own right, will be featured in separate bouts.

Showtime filmed Villa for a special “Day in Camp” episode where the fighter is shadowed at a day in training leading into Friday’s match.

https://s.sho.com/2LCZxES

Tickets for the event are priced at $125, $75 and $60 and can be purchased online at www.thompsonboxing.com, or by calling 714-935-0900.