10th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation Event in Beverly Hills, California

The 10th annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation event ‘Big Fighters, Big Cause’ will take place on May 22, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Golden Boy Promotions will provide live professional boxing in an invite-only event will feature gourmet food, an open bar and both live and silent auctions to raise funds for diabetes awareness.

“I saw the daily struggles my late father had with type 2 diabetes,” said Leonard to Conejo Valley Lifestyle at last years’ event, which was sponsored by B. Riley FBR, Inc., Golden Boy Promotions, Title Boxing, Geffen Events. “Plus, a few of our friends’ children have type 1 diabetes. These diseases can have devastating effects on families.”

The 9th annual show took place at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, Santa Monica on May 23, 2018.

Golden Boy Promotions regularly provides professional fighting in conjunction with Leonard’s BFBC events. Last year GBP prospect Aaron McKenna, a 19 year old from Ireland, scored a stoppage victory over Darel Harris.

“He congratulated me and said I was very strong for the weight,” McKenna told Irish-Boxing.com when asked what Leonard said to him before admitting he is growing in confidence.

EsNews, which has over 400,000 subscribers on You Tube, covered the event.

The foundation was established in 2009 by boxing legend and six-time world champion Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife, Bernadette.

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation is committed to funding research and creating awareness for childhood type 1 & 2 diabetes and to help children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Visit http://www.sugarrayleonardfdn.org/ for more information.



Photos via sugarrayleonardfdn.org