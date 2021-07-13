Pacquiao-Spence Meet in Los Angeles

Senator Manny Pacquiao and unified welterweight titleholder Errol Spence met face to face at the Fox studios in Los Angeles to promote their August showdown in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“There’s a lot of opportunities to pick, not an easy fight, but a much easier fight than compared to Errol Spence,” Pacquiao said. “But I decided to pick Errol Spence because I want to give a good fight to the fans.”
The T-Mobile Arena will host the PBC pay per view as Spence defends his WBC and IBF 147 titles.
“It’s a great opportunity especially coming from my accident, to fight Danny Garcia, and then I get the fight with Manny Pacquiao,” Spence said. “You had a lot of different guys saying that they were going to fight him next. To get that call asking if I want to fight a legend like Manny Pacquiao, I said, ‘Of course. Why not?’ I didn’t give it a second thought.”
Pacquiao vs Spence takes place Saturday, August 21 live in Las Vegas on PBC pay per view.