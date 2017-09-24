Linares outpoints Campbell to retain title

On Saturday night at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., WBA lightweight titlist Jorge Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) earned a 12-round, split decision win over former 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell (17-2, 14 KOs).

After an impressive first round, Linares scored a knockdown in the second round, connecting with a straight right hand that opened up a bad gash under Campbell’s right eye.

To his credit, Campbell shook off the knockdown and didn’t back down; able to fire off his own combinations, Campbell accounted well for himself and round after round, began to get himself back into the fight.

Linares kept up with his quick right hands and lefts to the body but Campbell countered well in the later rounds and used his jab to stifle Linares’ pressure. In the final round, Linares stepped up the pace and outboxed Campbell in a last-ditch effort to earn a valuable point.

That 12th round performance proved to be key for Linares as scores were 115-113 in favor of Campbell, and 114-113, 115-112 in favor of Linares.