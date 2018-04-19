Golovkin to face Martirosyan on May 5 in Carson

Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), who was set to face Canelo Alvarez in a rematch on May 5 before Canelo failed a drug test and subsequently withdrew from the fight, is still fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

It was announced on Wednesday afternoon that Golovkin will now take on Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) at the StubHub Center in Carson, California and televised on HBO.

“Vanes Martirosyan is now the most important fight of my career. He has my respect and I am training hard to defend my titles against him,” said Golovkin. “I am happy to be back on HBO and fighting at StubHub Center because they have great boxing fans. I will give my fans another big drama show.”

Tickets for the new fight are now on sale via AXS.com and HBO will televise the fight beginning at 11 p.m. ET/PT.