CBS earns high ratings for Thurman-Garcia

Saturday night’s telecast of the welterweight unification bout between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia on CBS netted the network its highest rating for primetime boxing with Showtime.

The broadcast brought in a 2.2 rating from 9 p.m. ET – 11:15 p.m. ET, which was a 22% increase from the 2016 broadcast of the Shawn Porter vs. Keith Thurman fight.

Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) defeated Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs) via 12-round split decision to unify the WBA and WBC 147-pound titles at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.