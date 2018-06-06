Bivol to defend title on Kovalev-Alvarez undercard

Light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) will put his belt on the line against Isaac Chilemba (25-5-2, 10 KOs) on the August 4th card headlined by Sergey Kovalev’s title defense against Eleider Alvarez on HBO.

Bivol is coming off a 12th-round stoppage win over Sullivan Barrera in March and welcomes the challenge of Chilemba.

“I am glad that my next opponent will be a tough and well-known boxer in Chilemba! I will do my best to put on another exciting performance for all my fans!”

Chilemba, who is also coming off a win, following a year off to recover from an injury, is excited about the opportunity.

“Firstly, I thank God for always watching over me. I thank my manager for never giving up on me, Roy Jones Jr. for all his knowledge and support and I thank Main Events for this opportunity. 2017 was a bad year for me, recovering from surgery and thinking that my career was over, but I’m a fighter; I couldn’t give up and I won’t give up. I’m going to take this opportunity and give it everything I have. A big thanks to the rest of my team and all my supporters.”