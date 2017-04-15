Barrera-Parker Fight Preview

Exciting Cuban Sullivan Barrera (18-1, 13KOs) returns to action at the Mohegan Sun against Paul Parker (8-1, 4KOs) in the main event of HBO Latino Boxing.

This is the 2nd edition of the “Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing” series which goal is to continue to develop their stable of young talent.

“For the past couple years it has been difficult for promoters to find a platform to showcase their young prospects,” Kathy Duva. “We look forward to showcasing many talented young fighters looking to be the next big thing in boxing. This first event will be a bit of a test run, so we hope to announce more details and a real schedule for the series in the near future.”

Barrera recently bounced back nicely after lopsided defeat to Andre Ward by knocking out contender Vyacheslav Shabranskyy in the seventh round of an exciting slugfest in December in Indio, California, in an HBO Latino main event.

“It has been a tough start to the year for me but I’ve been in the gym working and I’m ready for this opportunity,” Barrera told ESPN. “It is another step towards the ultimate goal of contending for a world title. My opponent is a very good boxer. We have studied him in the gym and are ready for everything he will bring come April 15th.”

Parker’s (8-1, 4 KOs) lone loss came at the hands of Vyacheslay Shabranskyy who knocked out Parker in the 3rd round in June 2015. Parker rebounded with an eight-round split decision victory against Lionell Thompson in his last fight.

Parker spoke of the big opportunity in front of him at the final press conference.

“I wanted to thank Main Events for this opportunity. This is big for me to be here with no manager and no promoter. I did this the hard way. I believe in myself more than anything else in the world. I came to get what’s mine; what I’ve earned. He’s put in front of me so he has to go. I am Paul “Pay Per View” Parker.”

This one looks to be fun while it lasts with both men having much at stake.

The HBO Latino Boxing telecast will also include a ten-round middleweight attraction between Vaughn Alexander (7-0, 5 KOs) and Andres Calixto Rey (14-3, 9 KOs).

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker is a 10-round light heavyweight bout presented by Main Events and Mohegan Sun. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET and the HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT).

Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster, the Mohegan Sun box office or the Main Events’ office.