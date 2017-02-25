Alvarez knocks out Bute

Former super middleweight titlist Lucian Bute (32-4-1, 25 KOs) suffered a fifth-round knockout loss to Elieder Alvarez (22-0, 11 KOs) on Friday night in Quebec City, Canada.

Bute, who was coming off a disputed draw against Badou Jack, was hoping to get back to his winning ways and it appeared early on that his chances were good. Bute used his jab well and seemed to frustrate Alvarez in the third and fourth rounds, but in the fifth, Alvarez drilled the former champ with a combination that sent him down to the canvas.

Though he was able to make it to his feet, Bute was in no condition to continue and the referee wisely called it off.