“Loba” Munoz new WBC International Bantamweight Champion via TKO!

Zulina ‘Loba’ Munoz is the new International World Boxing Council bantamweight champion, having defeated Valeria Perez with a second round TKO win in the main event of the “Explosion of Talent” fight card on March 8, 2020.

Munoz, (51-3-2, 29KO) got off to a quick start with sharp left hooks that set an aggressive pace to the fight. Perez was knocked down in the second round and was able to continue the fight until another barrage of fierce punches with no return fire from Perez prompted referee Laurentino Ramirez to stop the fight at just 1:33 of round two.

The win now sets up an attractive showdown between Munoz and Mariana “Barbie” Juarez, a match which has been anticipated for several years.



