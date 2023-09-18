Zepeda Rocks Gesta on Mexican Independence Day Weekend

William Zepeda scored a knockout victory over Mercito Gesta on Mexican Independence Day weekend as the headline bout of a live event on DAZN at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California.

The Golden Boy Promotions fighter dominated and brought the fireworks from round one as Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) proved himself to be too much for Gesta to handle.

Following six dominating rounds, Gesta’s corner requested a stoppage of the fight. Zepeda kept hold of his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title.

“I am ready for the big fights out there – whether it be Devin Haney or even a Shakur Stevenson. Those are the guys who have the belts and that’s what I want next,” said William Zepeda. “There are incredible fights for me in my division, and I trust that Golden Boy will do what they can to get me to become a World Champion. I am ready to go home, rest and recover peacefully at home.”

Victor “El Tornado” Morales Jr., beat Edwin Palomares in the co-main event to keep his WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title.

Highly decorated female champion Yokasta Valle defended her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Championship titles against Maria Santizo via unanimous decision on the undercard.

“I knew she was going to bring everything,” said Yokasta Valle. “She was training in Los Angeles to get incredible sparring and I knew she was well prepared for our fight. I am going to take a week off and enjoy the Costa Rican beaches and get back to training so I can be ready to fight on November 4 no matter who the opponent is.”