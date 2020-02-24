Connect with us

News

Torres Shines on TBP 2020 20th Anniversary Card

Results:

Ruben “Ace” Torres KO over Gabino Cota

George Acosta UD over Ivan Benitez 

Saul Sanchez UD over Victor Trejo

Jose Sanchez UD over Luis Montellano

Richard Brewart KO over Erick Martinez 

Ivan Zarate UD over Ulises Gabriel 

