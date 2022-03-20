Rocha Stops Cobbs in Nine on DAZN

Snaps by Tom Hogan

Welterweight Alexis Rocha impressed with his 9th round stoppage of previously undefeated Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs from the Galen Center at the University of Southern California campus on March 19, 2022.

In front of a raucous crowd, Rocha, (19-1, 13KO) absorbed the fast start of Cobbs, established a dominant jab, dropped Cobbs in the eighth round and eventually stopped the flamboyant Cobbs in round nine as Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach had seen enough of the one-sided affair.

“I got the knockout but I know I could’ve done better,” said Alexis Rocha. “It took me quite a while to adjust. He was running, very awkward at first. This is what I need so I can develop as an all around fighter. It took me awhile since I wasn’t listening to my coach. I was getting careless, only throwing one shot, not cutting the ring and not throwing my combinations. I could have gotten him out of there sooner. I just want to give a big shoutout to everyone from Santa Ana,” said the Santa Ana native who fought in front of a pro-Rocha crowd.

The 24 year old southpaw is now riding a three fight knockout streak since dropping a decision loss to Rashidi Ellis in October 2020.

“He was just a good fighter today,” said Blair Cobbs, (15-1-1, 10KO). “I was impressed by the way he came out. He got me with some pretty good shots. He got me in the later rounds very good so shout-out to him and his team. I was throwing shots but I wasn’t following up with them. I just couldn’t recover and figure it out in time to take over the fight. He did a tremendous job.”

The fight was produced live by DAZN and was a Golden Boy Promotions event.