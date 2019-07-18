Ringside With Raymundo: Villa IV Shines on Showtime, Title Shot Looms

Words/Photos: Raymundo Dioses

Featherweight standout and potential title contender Ruben Villa IV was last seen headlining a ShoBox televised event on May 10, 2019 at the Omega Products International in Corona, California in a Thompson Boxing Promotions.

Villa, (16-0, 5KO) faced an only once-defeated Luis Alberto Lopez in what was a tactical affair won by a strategic Villa over ten mostly dominant rounds which resulted in a unanimous decision win. With the win, the Northern California native picked up the vacant WBO International featherweight title which may lead to full-fledged title shot in 2019 or 2020.

Showtime provided the star treatment for Villa in the lead up to the bout, filming a ShoBox: Day In Camp in which the fighter was shadowed during his training camp. https://www.sho.com/video/67595/day-in-camp-ruben-villa

“I liked it. I liked the way they put it together. My family was real happy about it. The film guys were really cool, I got to know them,” said Villa when contacted by 3MR for a telephone interview last week. Villa was shown training in Riverside at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy and spending downtime relaxing with his team and participating in some fishing.

In the fight against Lopez in May, the Salinas, California native picked up some crucial fight knowledge while logging 30 professional boxing minutes that is important for an up and coming fighter.

“We were ready. I stayed patient, and I didn’t panic. I was happy that I stayed with the game-plan. These are the types of fights that I need in order to continue fighting on TV,” said Villa, who faced an awkward styled opponent in Lopez yet showcased ring generalship and consistency.

Villa boasts an amateur background of nearly 200 fights with multiple national championships and is signed to Thompson Boxing Promotions, a California based promotional outfit with a knack for producing world champions.

“My amateur experience was important in getting signed to Thompson Boxing Promotions,” said Villa, who turned professional in 2016 and has fought mainly on TBP fight cards as well as a few fights that took place in other states in the US.

Villa, a Los Angeles Lakers fan, was asked about the Heavyweight upset that fellow California fighter, Andy Ruiz, scored in June 2019 against unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. “It was badass. I was pretty excited for him. I haven’t been that excited since Pacquiao-Marquez IV.”

Although there is no opponent set, Villa is preparing for a fall date to end out 2019, staying active by training in Salinas at Team Villa Boxing, with his sights firmly set on making an impact with his career.

“I’m always staying in the gym, staying prepared… By the end of the year, or next year, a big name opponent, or a title fight.”