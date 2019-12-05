Muñoz to Punch Her Way to Two-Time WBC Champion

The road to becoming a two-time World Boxing Council champion is approaching for the Zulina Muñoz, who will first have to win at Leandro Valle in Iztacalco, Mexico on December 15, 2019 in her fight against Fredde Gonzalez as the main event of ‘Reinas Y Reyes En El Ring’.

Muñoz just defeated her compatriot Sandra “Muralla” Hernández in her most recent ring outing, also at the Deportivo Leandro Valle on the 29th of September by way of the unanimous decision.

The former WBC flyweight champion who goes by the nickname of “Loba” has a record of 50 wins, 29 KO, three losses and two technical draws.

Coaches Mauro and Lázaro Ayala Zulina have lead Loba to a world title run in the flyweight division which began in 2012. Loba made 10 defenses of her title over a five-year period before dropping a decision loss to Guadalupe Martinez Guzman in May 2017.

Since then, Loba has won two of three of her bouts, with the most recent win against Hernandez in September.

Now Loba he wants to become a bantamweight champion, where the monarch in the World Boxing Council is Mariana “Barbie” Juárez.

First things first, Loba needs to take care of business against Gonzalez in Mexico.

Also featured on the fight card will be Mario Cazarez, Diego “Maravilla” Carmona, Diana “Violenta” Ferrer and Daniela “Siniestra” Florez in what is a Boxeo Laz production.

