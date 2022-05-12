Mayweather readies for exhibition bout on May 14

Floyd Mayweather is only days away from another exhibition fight, this time against Don Moore in a PPV that will emanate from the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, streaming via LIVENow on May 14 at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT.

Mayweather’s last exhibition bout was a decision victory over Logan Paul back in June 2021 but the 45-year-old is back at it again in a fight that will take place on a helipad, of all places.

“I promise you’ve never seen a boxing event like this,” said Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), who recently traveled to Nigeria to promote the fight, before landing in Dubai ahead of Saturday’s action. “I’m going to continue to break barriers on May 14. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event and I’m a once-in-a-lifetime fighter. There’s no one else in the sport who could headline an event this over the top. I’m going to give the fans what they paid for.”

“I love displaying my talents for the whole world and doing something new that interests me,” added Mayweather. “Boxing is entertainment, and that’s what I’m all about. I worked hard to accomplish more than anyone during my career, and now I’m going to enjoy the fruits of my labor, while still giving fans something exciting to watch.”