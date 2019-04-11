Mano-A-Mano: Canelo vs. Jacobs four-part series on Facebook

Golden Boy Promotions will televise ‘Mano-A-Mano’ on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night page in advance of the May 4, 2019 middleweight title fight which features Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs unifying their middleweight titles.

The four-part series, which premieres today, will chronicle the lead up to the Cinco De Mayo bout that takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Golden Boy has always been interested in sharing stories about our fighters,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We aren’t just promoting a fight. We are also telling a story about two great men who will put everything on the line to cement their legacy as fierce warriors. Both men have their own touching stories to tell, and we as a leading media and entertainment brand have the responsibility of sharing them. In that way, we ensure that fans on May 4 understand the magnitude of this event and connect with the fighters on a deeper level.”

‘Mano-A-Mano’ episodes are set to take place every Thursday counting down to fight night.

Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions