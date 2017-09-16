Lomachenko to meet Rigondeaux on December 9

The long awaited showdown between Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux will finally take place on December 9 at The Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) will move up in weight to challenge for Lomachenko’s (9-1, 7 KOs) junior lightweight title in a battle of former Olympic gold medalists (they each have won two).

“I want to thank Lomachenko and Bob Arum of Top Rank,” said Rigondeaux via his Facebook account. They weren’t obligated to make this fight but chose to make it anyway…He [Lomachenko] is one of the best fighters in the world. I want to face people like him.”

The fight will air on ESPN. More details to follow.