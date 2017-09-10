Kovalev returns November 25 in NYC

Former light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs), coming off of two straight losses to Andre Ward, returns to action on November 25 against Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (19-1, 16 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kovalev, 34, will look to get back on track in the 10-round light heavyweight bout, which will air on HBO’s Boxing After Dark at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“I learned a lot from my fights with Andre Ward. When you don’t win and when you suffer adversity, it makes you stronger. It also shows you who your real friends are. I feel like I cleaned out my life and now I’m ready to start fresh. I’m very excited to get back in the ring, and fight at Madison Square Garden for the first time, and I’m focused on the future. I’m not looking back,” said Kovalev.

Tickets to the fight are not yet available but an announcement is expected shortly.